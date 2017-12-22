Vijay Rupani to continue as CM of Gujarat, Nitin Patel to be Dy CM

Vijay Rupani to continue as Gujarat Chief Minister, Nitin patel to be Deputy CM |Oneindia News

The BJP has decided to continue Vijay Rupani as Chief Minister of Gujarat and Nitin Patel to be the Deputy Chief Minister. BJP observers for Gujarat, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and Saroj Pandey announced their names after consulting BJP MLAs in Ahmedabad. BJP National General Secretary Bhupinder Yadav was also present.

Addressing the media in Gandhinagar, Arun Jaitley, said, " Vijay Rupani was chosen as Legislature party leader unanimously, Nitin Bhai Patel as the deputy Legislature party leader in a meeting today. Will inform you all about the swearing in, soon."

While many in the BJP maintained that Rupani might well become the CM again, the name of Mansukh Mandaviya was also doing the rounds. He is a union minister and Rajya Sabha member whose term ends in April 2018.

According to reports, the swearing-in ceremony for Vijay Rupani as Gujarat Chief Minister likely to be on 25th December.

Vijay Rupani won the Rajkot West constituency after trailing in initial trends for assembly election results on December 18. Rupani defeated Congress candidate Indranil Rajyguru by a margin of over 25,000 votes.

Celebration outside BJP Office in Gandhinagar after Vijay Rupani gets elected as the Gujarat Chief Minister again, Nitin Bhai Patel as Deputy CM pic.twitter.com/O7guy5WaaX — ANI (@ANI) December 22, 2017

The BJP had registered a sixth straight Assembly poll win in the key western state on December 18, winning 99 seats in the 182-member House.

OneIndia News