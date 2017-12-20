Gujarat polls: AAP’s vote share 0.003 per cent, NOTA, 1.8

The Aam Admi Party's dream of hitting the national stage took a beating yet again. All the 29 candidates fielded by the Arvind Kejriwal led party lost their deposits.

Election data reveals that on one seat, its candidate won only 282 votes, and 299 in another.

The AAP campaign in Gujarat was a non-starter. Its main leaders Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia were absent from the campaign. The debacle in Gujarat comes close on the heels of the drubbing the party got in Goa where 38 out of its 39 candidates had their deposits forfeited. In Punjab too around 24 candidates faced the same fate earlier this year.

At first the AAP had said that it would contest from every seat in the state. However it fielded only 29 candidates.

Taking a jibe at the AAP's performance was its suspended leader Kapil Mishra. He tweeted, "AAP vote share in Gujarat - 0.003 per cent; NOTA - 1.8 per cent. Surat where Kejriwal did "massive" rally last year, AAP has got 121 votes. Kejriwal was teaching Gujarat how to vote."

OneIndia News