Rahul Gandhi flags off Gujarat tour, offers prayers at Somnath temple

Rahul Gandhi visits Somnath Temple ahead of 3 day tour of Gujarat | Oneindia News

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday began his three-day Gujarat tour by paying a visit to Somnath Temple in Gir Somnath district.

This is Rahul's visit trip to Gujarat after the assembly polls results were announced in the state on Monday.

Gandhi will meet all the newly-elected legislatures and party workers from across the state to review the election results. He will meet leaders from North, Central, Saurashtra and South Zone during the day before heading to the Gujarat University Convention Hall at GNBC ground in Ahmedabad where a party workers' meet has been arranged.

In the elections, the results for which were declared on Monday, the Congress could not wrest power from the BJP even though its tally increased to 77 seats from 61 last time.

The Congress ally Bharatiya Tribal Party won two seats, and along with an independent backed by it winning his seat, the tally of the Congress-led alliance stood at 80, 12 short of the simple majority in the 182-member assembly.

The BJP retained power for the sixth time, though with a reduced score of 99 seats against 115 in 2012.

The Congress performed well in rural areas of Gujarat but failed to make a significant mark in the urban pockets.

The venue of the conclave on Wednesday and Thursday is a resort in Mehsana district and on the third and final day, the venue will shift to Ahmedabad where Mr. Gandhi will be present, Mr. Solanki said.

Gandhi, who campaigned extensively in the state for the assembly elections, will address the Congress workers on Friday.

"The Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee has organised the 'chintan shivir' with the aim of discussing the Assembly poll results and to provide a road-map to strengthen the organisation and increase its connect with the people, keeping in mind the 2019 Lok Sabha elections," Mr. Solanki told reporters.

"For two days, we will meet here in Mehsana, and on third day, we will meet in Ahmedabad where Congress president Rahul Gandhi will visit to address party workers," he said.

Rahul took over the chairmanship of the Congress from his mother Sonia Gandhi on December 16 after being unanimously elected to the post.

OneIndia News (with agency inputs)