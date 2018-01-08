Chhota Shakeel dead or alive? Forensic test will confirm

The big mystery surrounding the death of Chhota Shakeel will be cleared soon with the Mumbai police sending his voice samples for forensic investigation. Shakeel a right hand man of Dawood Ibrahim has been named in an FIR pertaining to a case of extortion.

The FIR was lodged following a call made to the wife of a Dadar based businessman demanding Rs 5 lakh. This is the first FIR against Shakeel after news of his death broke out. It is said that Shakeel had died in Pakistan on January 6 2017.

With doubts persisting over his status, the forensic report on Shakeel's voice would be crucial to confirm whether he is dead or alive. The Mumbai police will compare his voice obtained from the latest call with the older ones. This would help ascertain whether Shakeel himself has been making the calls.

While the officers part of the probe say that the voice appears to be that of Shakeel's, they want to clarify the doubts and hence are sending the samples to the forensic lab.

Recently an audio clip confirming Shakeel's death made the rounds. In the clip a person by the name Bilal is heard telling Salim Fruit that Shakeel had died in January. Officials have neither confirmed not denied the information.

OneIndia News