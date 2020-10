Chhota Shakeel, Bhatkal brothers Tiger Memon, 14 others designated terrorists by MHA

Explained: Who decides to provide Y-plus security, who pays for it?

New Delhi, Oct 27: The Ministry of Home Affairs has declared 18 more individuals from Pakistan as terrorists under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

The 18 includes Sajid Mir, who was one of the main players in the Mumbai 26/11 attack.

He has been described as a Pakistan based top LeT Commander and was one of the main planners of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack.

The others include, Dawood Ibrahim's right hand man, Chhota Shakeel and the Bhatkal brothers of the Indian Mujahideen.

Here is the full list:

Sajid Mir alias Sajid Majeed alias Ibrahim Shah alias Wasi alias Khali alias Muhammad Waseem: Pakistan based top LeT Commander and was one of the main planners of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack.

Yusuf Muzammil alias Ahmad Bhai alias Yousuf Muzammil Butt alias Hurreira Bhai: Pakistan based Commander of LeT operations in Jammu & Kashmir and accused in the 26/11 Mumbai Terror attack.

Abdur Rehman Makki alias Abdul Rehman Makki: Brother-in-law of Hafiz Saeed, Chief LeT and Head of LeT political affairs and served as Head of LeT's foreign relations department.

Shahid Mehmood alias Shahid Mehmood Rehmatullah: Pakistan based Deputy Chief of proscribed organization Falah-i-lnsaniyat Foundation (FIF), a frontal organisation of terror organisation Lashkar-e-Tayiba (LeT).

Farhatullah Ghori alias Abu Sufiyan alias Sardar Sahab alias Faru: Pakistan based terrorist and was involved in attack on Akshardham Temple (2002) and Suicide attack on Task Force office in Hyderabad (2005).

Abdul Rauf Asghar alias Mufti alias Mufti Asghar alias Saad baba alias Maulana Mufti Rauf Asghar: Pakistan based terrorist, involved in Setting up of training camps in Pakistan for recruitment and militant training and Key conspirator in the terrorist attack (13.12.2001) on the Indian Parliament House, New Delhi.

Ibrahim Athar alias Ahmed AliMohd. Ali Shaikh alias JavedAmjad Siddiqui alias A.A. Shaikhalias Chief: Pakistan based terrorist, involved in the hijacking of the Indian Airlines Flight No. lC-814 on Dec. 24, 1999, (Kandhar hijacking case) and also the key conspirator in the Indian Parliament terrorist attack (13.12.2001).

Yusuf Azhar alias Azhar Yusuf alias Mohd. Salim: Pakistan based terrorist, involved in the hijacking of the Indian Airlines Flight No. lC-814 on Dec. 24, 1999 (Kandhar hijacking case).

Shahid Latif alias Chota Shahid Bhai alias Noor Al Din: Pakistan based terrorist and JeM's Commander of Sialkot sector, involved in launching of JeM terrorists into India. He is also involved in planning, facilitation and execution of terror attacks in India.

Syed Mohammad Yusuf Shah alias Syed Salahudeen alias Peer Sahab alias Buzurg: Pakistan based, Supreme Commander of Hizb-ul-Mujahideen and Chairman, United Jihad Council (UJC) Involved in fund raising and routing finances to India for furtherance of terrorist activities by HM cadres.

Ghulam Nabi Khan alias Amir Khan alias Saifullah Khalid alias Khalid Saifullah alias Jawaad alias Daand: Pakistan based, Deputy Supreme of Hizbul Mujahideen (HM).

Zaffar Hussain Bhat alias Khursheed alias Mohd. Zafar Khan alias Moulvi alias Khursheed Ibrahim: Pakistan based, Dy. Chief, Hizbul Mujahideen and also handles Financial affairs of Hizbul Mujahideen. Responsible for sending funds for HM operatives in the Kashmir Valley.

Riyaz Ismail Shahbandri alias Shah Riyaz Ahmed alias Riyaz Bhatkal alias Md. Riyaz alias Ahmed Bhai alias Rasool Khan alias Roshan Khan alias Aziz: Pakistan based, Founder member of terrorist organization "Indian Mujahideen". Involved in various terrorist acts in India including German Bakery (2010), Chinnaswami Stadium, Bangalore (2010) , Jama Masjid (2010), Sheetlaghat (2010) and Mumbai (2011) etc.

Md. Iqbal alias Shabandri Mohammed Iqbal alias Iqbal Bhatkal: Pakistan based, Founder member of terrorist organization "Indian Mujahideen". Involved in various terrorist acts in India including German Bakery (2010), Chinnaswami Stadium, Bangalore (2010) , Jama Masjid (2010), Sheetlaghat (2010) and Mumbai (2011) etc.

Mohammad Anis Shaikh: Pakistan based terrorist, involved in Bombay Bomb Blast Case, 1993 and responsible for the supply of arms, ammunition and hand grenades

Shaikh Shakeel alias Chhota Shakeel: Pakistan based Associates of Dawood Ibrahim, looks after all criminal and underworld operations of D-Company. Finances D-Company operatives of India. Involved in the smuggling of firearms to Gujarat, India, during 1993.

Ibrahim Memon alias Tiger Memon alias Mushtaq alias Sikander alias Ibrahim Abdul Razak Memon alias Mustafa alias Ismail: Pakistan based terrorist, hatched the criminal conspiracy of the Bombay Bomb Blast Case.

Javed Chikna alias Javed Dawood Tailor: Pakistan based Associate of Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar, involved in Bombay Bomb Blast case, 1993.