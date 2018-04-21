End game begins as Dawood Ibrahim prepares will

Dawood Ibrahim has prepared a will. The same was readied by his lawyers and this revelation was made by his brother Iqbal Kaskar who is being interrogated by the Anti Extortion Cell in Mumbai in connection with an extortion case.

During his interrogation, Kaskar said that Dawood has named all his near ones in the will. Kaskar's name also figures in the will, according to the investigation. The will he said was prepared in 2014 itself and has also the name of his brother Anees in it.

The preparation of a will is an interesting development as there are concrete reports that suggest that Dawood is not in good health. A large part of his business is now being handled by Anees.

There was trouble in gangsters' paradise recently following the killing of Chhota Shakeel. Dawood is said to be depressed after he realised that Anees had a hand in it and this was part of a larger succession plot. Further the fact that Dawood's son shunning his father's business and turning a maulana has depressed the don further.

