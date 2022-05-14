D-Company’s Mumbai module had planned targeted killing of Indian politicians

New Delhi, May 14: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested two accused in Maharashtra in connection with the D-Company case. The arrested persons are Arif Abubakar Shaikh and Shabbir Abubakar Shaikh.

These persons are associates of Dawood Ibrahim and were involved in arms smuggling, narco terrorism, money laundering, circulation of fake Indian currency notes.

They were also involved in illegal activities of the syndicate and were indulged in terror funding in the western suburbs of Mumbai. They are closely associates with Dawood's right hand man, Chhota Shakeel who is operating an international syndicate from Pakistan. Shakeel is also involved in extortions, narcotics smuggling and terrorist acts in India.

The NIA told the court that Shakeel was sending money and overseeing this module in Mumbai. The primary objective of this module was to target politicians across the country. They were also told to incite terrorism in the country, the NIA said.

Earlier this week the NIA conducted raids at 24 locations in the Mumbai Commissionerate and five places in Mira Road Bhayandar Commissionerate on Monday.

The case on hand pertained to the criminal activities of international terrorist network of the Dawood Ibrahim Company or D-Company. The NIA said that the case involves Dawood Ibrahim and his associates including Haji Anees, Shakeel Shaikh alias Chhota Shakeel, Javed China, Tiger Memon.

They are in unauthorised possession/involved in acquisition of key assets for raising terror funds and working in active collaboration with international terrorist organisation including Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and Al Qaeda (AQ), the NIA said.

The NIA during the raids seized incriminating material including electronic devices, documents of investments in real estate, cash and fire arms.

The NIA had in February registered an FIR after it was learnt that several of these persons were linked to Dawood and were raising funds to sponsor terror in the country.

Saturday, May 14, 2022, 12:03 [IST]