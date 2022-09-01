4 Pak addresses, 25 alias, 4 passports: Here's all on Dawood Ibrahim, terrorist on NIA radar

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

The ISI has put the D-gang on overdrive mode. Recently the NIA carried out raids in Mumbai and the members arrested revealed how close the D-syndicate and the Jaish-e-Mohammad and the Lashkar-e-Tayiba are.

New Delhi, Sep 01: In a major development this week, the National Investigation Agency announced a reward of Rs 25 lakh on Dawood Ibrahim and his associates. A bounty of Rs 20 lakh has been announced for Dawood's right-hand man Chhota Shakeel while for Anees Ibrahim and Tiger Memon, it is 15 lakh each.

The bounty by the NIA comes at a crucial time when the D-syndicate has gone on an overdrive mode in India. Scores of cases have been reported in the past couple of years where members of the D-gang have been involved in narcotics trade, smuggling in arms and ammunitions and also setting up modules to target Hindu leaders.

India has for long been pushing Pakistan both directly as well as on international forums to extradite Dawood Ibrahim to India. However, Pakistan has continued to deny his existence on their soil despite being given evidence.

In 2019, a court in the United Kingdom was told that Dawood and his associates wanted for the deadly coordinated bombings in Mumbai in 1993 were currently in exile in Pakistan. A high ranking member of the Dawood gang, Jabir Moti told the Westminster Magistrates' Court that his boss is in Pakistan.

D-Syndicate raises its ugly head again: This time on the target are Hindu leaders

A dossier on Dawood, which OneIndia has seen, lists four addresses of the fugitive terrorist. You can check out those addresses below:

House No 37, 30th Street - defence, Housing Authority, Karachi Noorabad, Karachi (Palatial bungalow in the hilly area) White House, Near Saudi Mosque, Clifton, Karachi House no. 29, Margalla Road, F 6/2 Street No. 22, Karachi, Pakistan (This house is, however, no longer part of the records)

Dawood's 25 aliases:

Abdul, Shaikh Ismail, Abdul Aziz, Abdul Hamid, Abdul Rehman, Shaikh Mohd Ismail, Anis Ibrahim Shaikh, Mohd Bhai, Bada Bhai, Dawood Bhai, Iqbal Dilip, Aziz Ebrahim, Dawood Farooqi, Sheikh Hasan Kaskar, Dawood Hassan, Dawood; Ibrahim, Anis Ibrahim, Dowood Hassan Shaikh, Kaskar Daud Hasan, Shaikh, Ibrahim Kaskar, Daud, Ibrahim, Memon Kaskar, Dawood Hasan Ibrahim, Memon Dawood Ibrahim, Sabri, Dawood Sahab, Haji and Seth Bada.

Dawood's passports:

G866537 is Dawood Ibrahim's passport number. The same was issued at Rawalpindi. A1332945 is another passport number issued to Dawood Ibrahim and the same was obtained from Karachi.

Both the passports bearing the name Shaikh Abdul were issued to Dawood Ibrahim. The details were shared with the Interpol which was convinced and told Pakistan to keep a watch on him.

The material that was collected by India was all the time shared with the Interpol. It was found that he had obtained a passport with the help of Pakistan from Yemen and UAE as well.

'Dawood in Karachi, sends Rs 10 lakh every month to siblings in India': Witness in Nawab Malik's case tells ED

The passport from UAE bears the number A717288, while the Yemen passport has been numbered F823692. There is concrete evidence provided in the dossier and also shared with the Interpol about Dawood's travel details. In addition to this, he travel between Pakistan, UAE, Yemen and back have also been detailed in the dossier.

His latest crimes:

The ISI has put the D-gang on overdrive mode. Recently the NIA carried out raids in Mumbai and the members arrested revealed to the agency about how close the D-syndicate and the Jaish-e-Mohammad and the Lashkar-e-Tayiba are.

The NIA had in May arrested two associates of the Dawood gang namely Arif Abubakar Shaikh and Shabbir Abubakar Shaikh. These persons, according to the NIA, were involved in arms smuggling, narco terrorism, money laundering, circulation of fake Indian currency notes. They were also involved in illegal activities of the syndicate and were indulged in terror funding in the western suburbs of Mumbai. They are closely associated with Dawood's right-hand man, Chhota Shakeel who is operating an international syndicate from Pakistan. Shakeel is also involved in extortions, narcotics smuggling and terrorist acts in India.

The NIA told the court that Shakeel was sending money and overseeing this module in Mumbai. The primary objective of this module was to target politicians across the country. They were also told to incite terrorism in the country, the NIA said.

In the same month, the NIA conducted raids across 24 locations in Mumbai. The NIA said that the case involves Dawood Ibrahim and his associates including Haji Anees, Shakeel Shaikh alias Chhota Shakeel, Javed China, Tiger Memon.

They are in unauthorised possession/involved in acquisition of key assets for raising terror funds and working in active collaboration with international terrorist organisation including Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and Al Qaeda (AQ), the NIA said.