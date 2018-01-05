This is what Chhota Shakeel looked like in his last days

Written By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News

Chhota Shakeel's wife Ayesha was moved out of Karachi to the Lahore Cantonment following his death. Shakeel's death happened under mysterious circumstances and sources say that he died of a drug overdose which is suspected to be an ISI hit.

Chhota Shakeel
Chhota Shakeel

One would need to revisit the audio conversation between Bilal, a former Shakeel aide and Salim Fruit. It was said at that time that Shakeel had died of a heart attack. Salim appears to know about the death and says, " I know everything." He also says yes when asked if he knew that Shakeel's wife Ayesha is in Lahore.

Is Chhota Shakeel dead

Shakeel was always a go-to man for Dawood. However, with his death, Dawood remains a lonely man. Now with Shakeel dead and his impersonator, an ISI backed Rahim Merchant taking over, Dawood deals directly with his longtime girlfriend, Sabiya Sayed. She is a British citizen and is the go in between, sources also informed OneIndia.

Dawood has large stakes in offshore companies. He has accounts in Ireland and a little known IT firm in Karachi is used as a front for these operations.

Shakeel’s wife Ayesha now moved to Lahore Cantonment
Shakeel’s wife Ayesha now moved to Lahore Cantonment

His businesses are currently operated through his personal accountant Nadiya Malik. His foster son, Mubashir Ahmed based out of Dubai also looks after his business.

Read | The safe house that Shakeel met Dawood before he died

Dawood's properties in Pakistan:

  • House no. 29, Margalla Road, F 6/2 Street no. 22, Karachi
  • Noorabad, Karachi, Pakistan
  • White House, Near Saudi Mosque, Clifton, Karachi, Pakistan

Dawood's passports:

He currently holds passports of St Kitts, Malawi, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Saudi Arabia and Yemen. He has not travelled out of Pakistan in a long time. Sources say that he only travels to Mecca for the annual Haj in a chartered aircraft under the supervision of the ISI.

Chhota Shakeel’s deserted bungalow at Karachi
Chhota Shakeel’s deserted bungalow at Karachi

Read | Chhota Shakeel is dead: Here is the ISI's impersonator who runs the D-Syndicate now

Dawood's other properties:

  • New Zealand - 160 Waimumu Road Massey
  • 65/23 McDonald Street, Morning Side Auckland
  • Australia - 2, 9 Rawlins Street, Southport, Queensland
  • Cyprus, Nicosia- 4 Villas with Swimming Pools, United Kingdom
  • Wigham House 16-30, Wakering Road, Barking - Essex
  • SARA HOUSE - These include 9 apartments with penthouses, 138 Richmond Road, iLford
  • Dartford Hotel 22-26 Spital Street Dartford

OneIndia News

Read more about:

chhota shakeel, dawood ibrahim, karachi, pakistan

Please Wait while comments are loading...

For Breaking News from Oneindia
Get instant news updates throughout the day.