This is what Chhota Shakeel looked like in his last days

Chhota Shakeel's wife Ayesha was moved out of Karachi to the Lahore Cantonment following his death. Shakeel's death happened under mysterious circumstances and sources say that he died of a drug overdose which is suspected to be an ISI hit.

One would need to revisit the audio conversation between Bilal, a former Shakeel aide and Salim Fruit. It was said at that time that Shakeel had died of a heart attack. Salim appears to know about the death and says, " I know everything." He also says yes when asked if he knew that Shakeel's wife Ayesha is in Lahore.

Shakeel was always a go-to man for Dawood. However, with his death, Dawood remains a lonely man. Now with Shakeel dead and his impersonator, an ISI backed Rahim Merchant taking over, Dawood deals directly with his longtime girlfriend, Sabiya Sayed. She is a British citizen and is the go in between, sources also informed OneIndia.

Dawood has large stakes in offshore companies. He has accounts in Ireland and a little known IT firm in Karachi is used as a front for these operations.

His businesses are currently operated through his personal accountant Nadiya Malik. His foster son, Mubashir Ahmed based out of Dubai also looks after his business.

Dawood's properties in Pakistan:

House no. 29, Margalla Road, F 6/2 Street no. 22, Karachi

Noorabad, Karachi, Pakistan

White House, Near Saudi Mosque, Clifton, Karachi, Pakistan

Dawood's passports:

He currently holds passports of St Kitts, Malawi, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Saudi Arabia and Yemen. He has not travelled out of Pakistan in a long time. Sources say that he only travels to Mecca for the annual Haj in a chartered aircraft under the supervision of the ISI.

Dawood's other properties:

New Zealand - 160 Waimumu Road Massey

65/23 McDonald Street, Morning Side Auckland

Australia - 2, 9 Rawlins Street, Southport, Queensland

Cyprus, Nicosia- 4 Villas with Swimming Pools, United Kingdom

Wigham House 16-30, Wakering Road, Barking - Essex

SARA HOUSE - These include 9 apartments with penthouses, 138 Richmond Road, iLford

Dartford Hotel 22-26 Spital Street Dartford

