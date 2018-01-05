The safe house where Shakeel met Dawood before he died

With Chhota Shakeel dead is Dawood Ibrahim planning an exit from Pakistan? While it was stated that he was planning to move out of Pakistan and return to India, the don may have other plans.

For Dawood, there have been problems galore. The death of Chhota Shakeel was a major blow to him. Further, his health condition had not been the best. He was in ICU in March last year but managed to recover. Sources say that he consumes Xanax to control stress and also takes medicines to keep his blood pressure in check. In addition to this, he suffers from hypertension and diabetes.

The latest information on Dawood suggests that he is considering fleeing to Central America-Costa Rica or The Dominical Republic in a chartered plane. The ISI apparently is unaware of this, sources also say.

Dawood, however, stays in touch with the ISI and the agency has advised him not to move out. Post Shakeel's death, Dawood is a worried man. What has hurt Dawood more is that he feels that Shakeel was done in by his brother Anees. In fact, the audio clip in which Shakeel's former aide Bilal is heard speaking to Salim Fruit confirms this.

Tracking Dawood's activities have been difficult. He never talks on the phone and uses only a satellite phone. Moreover, he would speak on that phone when Shakeel would hand it to him. These are Thuraya encrypted satellite phones which even the agencies cannot intercept easily. When Shakeel was alive he would meet with Dawood only at the following address- 6/A Kjauabam Tanzeem, Phase-5, Defence Housing Area, Karachi or at their safe house in Islamabad.

