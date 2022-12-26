BJP claims Love Jihad angle in death of Tunisha Sharma in which Sheezan is an accused

New Delhi, Dec 26: Girish Mahajan, a BJP leader from Maharashtra claimed that the death of actor Tunisha Sharma is a case of Love Jihad.

Mahajan also said that the Eknath-Shinde led Maharashtra government is planning on bringing a strict law against Love Jihad.

Mahajan told news agency ANI that it is a matter of Love Jihad and the police are probing the case. We are seeing that such cases are on the rise and a strict law on the issue would be brought about soon, he also said.

Assistant Commissioner of Po,ice Chandrakant Jadhav however said that there is no such angle. We have not found any angle of Love Jihad, blackmail or any other other affair, he also said. He further said that the probe is underway. The accused Sheezan's and deceased's phones have been seized.

20 year old Tunisha Sharma was found dead on the sets of a television show following which a case of abetment to suicide was lodged. The case of abetment was registered against Sheezan, the late actor's co-star and former boyfriend.

Jadhav told the media that Sheezan and Tunisha were in a relationship and 15 days back they had broken up. Following this Tunisha's mother had filed a complaint.

Tunisha Sharma's cause of death revealed in post-mortem report

Tunisha Sharma's body was taken to the JJ Hospital in Naigaon around 1.30 am on Sunday and the post-mortem was conducted. The Waliv police said that the post-mortem indicated that the actor died by hanging. Her last rites will be held on December 27 in Mumbai's Mira Road area, according to her uncle Pawan Sharma.

Love Jihad cases are those where a Muslim boy traps a Hindu girl into having a relationship and then insisting that she convert to Islam. The topic has been a hot one and several such cases including the Shraddha Walkar murder have been termed as Love Jihad. The cases of Love Jihad were reported in large numbers in Kerala. It was found in the Islamic State case that several Hindu and Christian girls had converted to Islam before leaving for Afghanistan to join the Islamic State.

