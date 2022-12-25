Tunisha Sharma's cause of death revealed in post-mortem report

The post-mortem report says that 'hanging' as the cause of death.

Mumbai, Dec 25: The autopsy report of actress Tunisha Sharma has specified 'hanging' as the cause of death, the Mumbai police said on Sunday.

"Tunisha's mother had filed a complaint and accused Sheezan was arrested and later produced in the court which sent him to four-days judicial custody. The post-mortem report clearly specifies the cause of death of Tunisha as hanging," ANI quoted Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Chandrakant Jadhav as saying.

The postmortem was conducted at Mumbai's JJ Hospital early on Sunday. "The autopsy was conducted till 4:30 am and 4-5 police personnel were also present," officials told the news agency.

Love Jihad Angle?

ACP Jadhav claimed that clarified no other angle of love jihad or blackmailing has been found so far. "As of now, the investigation is underway. Accused Sheezan's and the deceased's phones have been seized. There is no angle of any other affair, blackmailing or 'Love Jihad' as of now," the ACP added.

The cops arrested Sheezan Mohammed Khan on the charges of abetment to the suicide of his co-star Tunisha Sharma in Maharashtra's Palghar district. Based on a complaint filed by Sharma's mother, the Vasai police registered a case against Sheezan M Khan, under Indian Penal Code Section 306 (abetment of suicide) and arrested him, the station house office of Vasai police station told news agency PTI.

Sheezan Mohammed Khan, who has been arrested in connection with the suicide case of his co-star Tunisha Sharma, has been sent to four-day police custody by Vasai court in Mumbai.

However, Khan's advocate has denied all the allegations. "Whatever has happened, police and court are working. He (Sheezan Khan) has been produced in court. Allegations against him are baseless," Sharad Rai, Sheezan Khan's advocate, said in Mumbai.

He further said that no evidence has been found against his client. "Everything will come out in the investigation. Sheezan's phone is with the police and no such pieces of evidence have been found till now," his advocate said.

Going by the First Information Report, the two actors were in a relationship and had ended their relationship 15 days ago. Tunisha Sharma was reportedly under stress, and it is suspected that's what drove her to the edge, said the Mumbai police, according to a report.

Tunisha Sharma started her career with 'Bharat Ka Veer Putra - Maharana Pratap'. She was also part of shows such as 'Ishq Subhan Allah', 'Gabbar Poonchwala', 'Sher-e-Punjab: Maharaja Ranjit Singh', and 'Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat'. Apart from small screen, the actress appeared in Bollywood movies including 'Fitoor', 'Baar Baar Dekho', 'Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh', and 'Dabangg 3'.

According to reports, the deceased went to the washroom during the shooting and did not return for a long time. The doors were broken open and she was taken to a nearby hospital where she was declared brought dead around 1.30 am.