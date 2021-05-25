Average victory margin in West Bengal elections was 50.16%

West Bengal Minister List 2021: Mix of old hands and newbies as 43 ministers to join Mamata's Cabinet today

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 25: The voter's turnout for the West Bengal Assembly election 2021 was 82.3% whereas voter's turnout in West Bengal assembly elections 2016 was 83.2%.

The winners of the West Bengal State Assembly elections, 2021 won by an average of 50.16 % of total votes polled. In the 2016 elections winners won by an average of 48.02 % of total votes polled, a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms said.

146(50%) winners won with 50% and above of the total votes polled in their constituency. 146(50%) winners won with less than 50% of the total votes polled in their constituency.

69(49%) out of 142 winners with declared criminal cases have won with a vote share of 50% and above. 90(47%) out of 158 crorepati winners have won with a vote share of 50% and above.

All the winners of the West Bengal State Assembly Elections, 2021 won with an average of 41.29% of the total registered voters. This implies that the winners represent, on average, 41.29% of the total electorate. In the West Bengal State Assembly Elections, 2016 won by an average of 39.86% of the total registered votes.

Among the major Parties, out of 213 winners of AITC, 63(30%) have won less than 40% of votes of the total registered voters in the constituency and 32(42%) out of 77 winners from BJP have won less than 40 % of votes of the total registered voters in the constituency.

Margin of Victory:

7 winners have won with the margin of victory of less than 1000 votes.

3 winners have won with more than 50% of margin of victory.

Winners with Declared Criminal Cases and their Margin of Victory:

72 out of 142 winners with declared criminal cases have won against a runner up with a clean background.

Among these 72 winners, 4 winners have won with more than 45% margin of victory.

Among these, Abdul Khaleque Molla (AITC) from Metiaburuz constituency won with 61% margin of victory.

Crorepati Winners and their Margin of Victory:

87 out of 158 crorepati winners have won against a non-crorepati runners up.

Among these 87 winners, 7 winners have won with more than 40 % margin of victory.

Among these, Akhruzzaman (AITC) from Raghunath Ganj constituency won with 52% margin of victory.

Performance of Women Winners:

Among the 292 winners, 40 are women.

All of them won with 40% and above of vote share in their constituencies.

Among the women winners, Bandyopadhyay Nayna (AITC) from Chowrangee Constituency has won with the highest vote share, i.e. 62.87% in her constituency. She has won with 33.67% representativeness and 40.67% margin of victory.

Performance of Re-elected Winners:

Out of total 130 re-elected winners, none have won with less than 30 % of vote share in their respective constituencies. 65(50%) have won with more than 50% of vote share.

40 re-elected winners have won with less than 10% of margin of victory whereas 3 have won with more than 50% margin of victory.

NOTA:

The NOTA button instated by the ECI in 2013 gave the voters an option of rejecting all the candidates in their constituency. Out of 5, 99,35,988 votes polled in West Bengal Assembly, 2021, 6,46,827 (1.08%) were polled for NOTA.