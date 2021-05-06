I remind you….MHA’s stern warning to West Bengal on post-poll violence

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 06: The Union Home Ministry has warned the Bengal government following the wide-spread violence that broke out in the state post the elections.

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla sought to know why the government had not written back about the measures taken to stop the violence. He further said, "I remind you that no report has been submitted despite my asking for details on post-poll violence on May 3rd. Non-compliance of this second letter would be taken seriously."

He also asked the Chief Secretary of the state why measures had not been taken to stop the violence.

"There are fresh reports which suggest that post-poll violence has not stopped. Immediate measures should be taken to stop violence and report regarding the same should be sent immediately," he said.

On Wednesday the National Human Rights Commission requested its Deputy Inspector General (Investigation) to conduct an on the spot fact finding investigation and submit it in two weeks.

"Considering as a fit case of an alleged violation of Right to Life of the innocent citizens, the Commission has today taken suo-moto cognisance of the matter and has requested its DIG (Investigation) to constitute a team of the officers of the Investigation Division of the Commission to conduct an on the spot fact-finding investigation and to submit a report at the earliest, preferably within two weeks," the NHRC said.