West Bengal Minister List 2021: Newly elected MLAs take oath as members of state assembly

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Kolkata, May 06: A combination of very few young faces, veteran leaders and representation from different strata of society-right from multi-crore businessmen to a daily wage earner-is set to form the Bengal legislative assembly as the newly elected MLAs sowrn in from Thursday.

Until 2011, the majority of MLAs belonged to the upper castes (mostly Brahmins and Kayasthas).

Earlier on Wednesday, TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee was sworn-in as the chief minister of West Bengal for the third consecutive term after securing a massive mandate. She is the 21st chief minister of West Bengal and 8th person to hold the office.

The newly elected West Bengal Assembly, with 294 seats, will have fewer political parties than last time, with its legislators representing 3 parties compared to 8 in 2016.

However, this time, the West Bengal Assembly lost one woman member (40), even though women representation among candidates slightly increased.

West Bengal is the only state where the ratio of women MLA is superior to that of women candidates, thanks to the TMC's decision to field 48 women out of its 288 candidates (16.7%).