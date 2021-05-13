YouTube
    12 ministers have declared pending criminal cases in West Bengal

    New Delhi, May 13: 12(28%) ministers have declared criminal cases against themselves. 7(16%) ministers have declared serious criminal cases against themselves, a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms said.

    Out of the 43 ministers analysed, 32 (74%) are crorepatis. The average assets of 43 ministers analysed is Rs 4.29 crores.

    The minister with the highest declared total assets is Ahmed Javed Khan from Kasba constituency with assets worth Rs. 32.33 crores.

    The minister with the lowest declared total assets is Birbaha Hansda from Jhargram constituency with assets worth Rs. 3.06 lakhs.

    A total of 24 ministers have declared liabilities out of which the minister with the highest liabilities is Ahmed Javed Khan of Kasba constituency with Rs. 41.51 crores of liabilities.

    7(16%) ministers have declared their age to be between 30 and 50 years while 36 (84%) ministers have declared their age to be between 51 and 80 years. Out of 43 ministers, 9 are women.

    Story first published: Thursday, May 13, 2021, 9:01 [IST]
