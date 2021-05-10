EC notice to Suvendu Adhikari for communal overtones in his speech, asks to respond within 24 hours

West Bengal: Suvendu Adhikari elected Leader of Opposition

oi-Deepika S

Kolkata, May 10: BJP on Monday chose Suvendu Adhikari as Leader of Opposition in the new West Bengal Assembly. Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad announced Adhikari's name as leader of the BJP legislature party in the assembly after a meeting of the legislators at the party''s Hastings office.

"I will work to fulfill the expectations of the people of the state. I will help govt for its positive efforts but also raise my voice against the violence going on in the state," said Suvendu Adhikari on being elected as LoP of West Bengal Assembly.

Adhikari had won election from Nandigram assembly seat, defeating his former mentor-turned-political adversary Mamata Banerjee by a narrow margin of over 1900 votes. A former state minister Adhikari had joined the BJP before the state polls.

After high-octane battle of Nandigram, the chief minister and Adhikari will again be face-to-face in the assembly.

The ruling TMC won 213 seats in the elections to 294- member Bengal house while the saffron party emerged as the main opposition bagging 77 seats.