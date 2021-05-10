YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Assembly Elections 2021
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Read more about:

    Suvendu Adhikari West Bengal Assembly elections 2021

    West Bengal: Suvendu Adhikari elected Leader of Opposition

    By
    |

    Kolkata, May 10: BJP on Monday chose Suvendu Adhikari as Leader of Opposition in the new West Bengal Assembly. Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad announced Adhikari's name as leader of the BJP legislature party in the assembly after a meeting of the legislators at the party''s Hastings office.

    Suvendu Adhikari
    Suvendu Adhikari

    "I will work to fulfill the expectations of the people of the state. I will help govt for its positive efforts but also raise my voice against the violence going on in the state," said Suvendu Adhikari on being elected as LoP of West Bengal Assembly.

    Adhikari had won election from Nandigram assembly seat, defeating his former mentor-turned-political adversary Mamata Banerjee by a narrow margin of over 1900 votes. A former state minister Adhikari had joined the BJP before the state polls.

    After high-octane battle of Nandigram, the chief minister and Adhikari will again be face-to-face in the assembly.

    The ruling TMC won 213 seats in the elections to 294- member Bengal house while the saffron party emerged as the main opposition bagging 77 seats.

    MORE Suvendu Adhikari NEWS

    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X