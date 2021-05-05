With crime syndicates being allowed to flourish, why the violence in Bengal is hardly surprising

Urge Mamata to take steps to restore law and order: Governor

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 04: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has urged Mamata Banerjee to take urgent steps to restore rule of law in the state.

The comments by the Governor were made minutes after Mamata was sworn in as Chief Minister of Bengal for the third time.

He said that he has every hope that the Chief Minister will take steps on an urgent basis to restore law and order. I have every hope the CM, my younger sister will rise to the occasion, the Governor also said.m I am sure you will script a new governance pattern and rise above partisan interests, he further added.

The comments come in the backdrop of violence clashes between the TMC and BJP. Both parties have blamed each other for the violence.

Prior to taking oath, Mamata had said her first priority would be to tackle COVID-19. She said she would appoint new officers to address the law and order problem in the state.