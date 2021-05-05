YouTube
    West Bengal Assembly elections 2021

    Partial lockdown in West Bengal: What is allowed, what is not

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 05: Hours after taking oath as the Chief Minister of West Bengal for the third time, Mamata Banerjee announced various measures taken to contain the spread of Covid-19 in the state.

    Banerjee told a virtual press briefing that all markets, retailers and standalone shops will now function only from 7 am to 10 am in the morning and from 5 pm to 7 pm in the evening.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    Here's the list of fresh Covid-19 guidelines:

    • Movement of local trains to be suspended from tomorrow
    • Only 50 per cent of state transport to be functional
    • No flights Allowed from 7th May midnight without RTPCR of 72hours before boarding
    • Local, political, community or any other gatherings prohibited
    • 50% Govt, Private Companies Rest WFH
    • Hawkers, transporters, journalists will be given priority in the administering of the first dose (of vaccine)
    • Home Delivery should be encouraged essential commodities
    • Malls, cinemas, restaurants, bars, sports complexes, gyms, pools to remain closed till further orders.
    • Mask compulsory, Maintain Social Distancing
    • NGOs can come forward to support and help and people to understand and implement these on the ground
    • State Corona Warriors groups to be activated across all districts
    • Sanitisation of Work Places, Commercial Establishments must
    Story first published: Wednesday, May 5, 2021, 15:07 [IST]
