Partial lockdown in West Bengal: What is allowed, what is not

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, May 05: Hours after taking oath as the Chief Minister of West Bengal for the third time, Mamata Banerjee announced various measures taken to contain the spread of Covid-19 in the state.

Banerjee told a virtual press briefing that all markets, retailers and standalone shops will now function only from 7 am to 10 am in the morning and from 5 pm to 7 pm in the evening.

Here's the list of fresh Covid-19 guidelines:

Movement of local trains to be suspended from tomorrow

Only 50 per cent of state transport to be functional

No flights Allowed from 7th May midnight without RTPCR of 72hours before boarding

Local, political, community or any other gatherings prohibited

50% Govt, Private Companies Rest WFH

Hawkers, transporters, journalists will be given priority in the administering of the first dose (of vaccine)

Home Delivery should be encouraged essential commodities

Malls, cinemas, restaurants, bars, sports complexes, gyms, pools to remain closed till further orders.

Mask compulsory, Maintain Social Distancing

NGOs can come forward to support and help and people to understand and implement these on the ground

State Corona Warriors groups to be activated across all districts

Sanitisation of Work Places, Commercial Establishments must