Partial lockdown in West Bengal: What is allowed, what is not
India
New Delhi, May 05: Hours after taking oath as the Chief Minister of West Bengal for the third time, Mamata Banerjee announced various measures taken to contain the spread of Covid-19 in the state.
Banerjee told a virtual press briefing that all markets, retailers and standalone shops will now function only from 7 am to 10 am in the morning and from 5 pm to 7 pm in the evening.
Here's the list of fresh Covid-19 guidelines:
- Movement of local trains to be suspended from tomorrow
- Only 50 per cent of state transport to be functional
- No flights Allowed from 7th May midnight without RTPCR of 72hours before boarding
- Local, political, community or any other gatherings prohibited
- 50% Govt, Private Companies Rest WFH
- Hawkers, transporters, journalists will be given priority in the administering of the first dose (of vaccine)
- Home Delivery should be encouraged essential commodities
- Malls, cinemas, restaurants, bars, sports complexes, gyms, pools to remain closed till further orders.
- Mask compulsory, Maintain Social Distancing
- NGOs can come forward to support and help and people to understand and implement these on the ground
- State Corona Warriors groups to be activated across all districts
- Sanitisation of Work Places, Commercial Establishments must