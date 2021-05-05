Mamata Banerjee takes oath as West Bengal CM for third consecutive time

Urge Mamata to take steps to restore law and order: Governor

Nadda vows to 'save' people of Bengal from chain of political violence

'Violence will be tackled firmly': Mamata Banerjee after taking oath as Bengal CM

Partial lockdown in West Bengal: What is allowed, what is not

91 TMC MLAs have pending criminal cases, 73 are serious

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 05: Out of the 292 winning candidates analysed in 2021, 142(49%) winning candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves. Out of 293 MLAs analysed during West Bengal Assembly elections in 2016, 107(37%) MLAs had declared criminal cases against themselves.

113 (39%) winning candidates have declared serious criminal cases including cases related to murder, attempt to murder, kidnapping, crimes against women etc says a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms.

Mamata Banerjee takes oath as West Bengal CM for third consecutive time

Winning candidates with cases related to Murder: 10 winning candidates have declared cases related to murder (IPC Section-302) against themselves.

Winning candidates with cases related to Attempt to Murder: 30 winning candidates have declared cases of attempt to murder (IPC Section-307).

Winning candidates with cases related to Crimes against Women: 20 winning candidates have declared cases related to crimes against women. Out of 20 winning candidates 1 winner candidate has declared cases related to rape (IPC Section-376).

Party wise Winning candidates with Criminal Cases: 91 (43%) out of 213 winning candidates from AITC, 50(65%) out of 77 winning candidates from BJP and 1 Independent winner candidate have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

Party wise Winning candidates with Serious Criminal Cases: 73 (34%) out of 213 winning candidates from AITC, 39(51%) out of 77 winning candidates from BJP and 1 Independent winner candidate have declared serious criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

Winning candidates with cases related to Murder: 10 winning candidates have declared cases related to murder (IPC Section-302) against themselves.

Winning candidates with cases related to Attempt to Murder: 30 winning candidates have declared cases of attempt to murder (IPC Section-307).

Winning candidates with cases related to Crimes against Women: 20 winning candidates have declared cases related to crimes against women. Out of 20 winning candidates 1 winner candidate has declared cases related to rape (IPC Section-376).

Party wise Winning candidates with Criminal Cases: 91 (43%) out of 213 winning candidates from AITC, 50(65%) out of 77 winning candidates from BJP and 1 Independent winner candidate have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

Party wise Winning candidates with Serious Criminal Cases: 73 (34%) out of 213 winning candidates from AITC, 39(51%) out of 77 winning candidates from BJP and 1 Independent winner candidate have declared serious criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

Financial:

Crorepati Winning candidates: Out of the 292 winning candidates analysed, 158 (54%) are crorepatis. Out of 293 MLAs analysed during West Bengal assembly elections 2016, 100 (34%) MLAs were crorepatis.

Party-wise crorepati winning candidates: 132 (62%) out of 213 from AITC, 25 (33%) out of 77 from BJP and 1 (100%) Independent winning candidate have declared assets worth more than Rs. 1 crore.

Average assets: The average of assets per winning candidates in the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021 is Rs 2.53 Crores. The average of assets per MLA in the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2016 was Rs 1.46 crore.

Party wise average assets: The average assets per winning candidates for 213 AITC winning candidates is Rs 2.98 Crores and 77 BJP winning candidates have average assets worth Rs 1.13 Crore.

Comparative:

Number of re-elected MLAs: Number of re-elected MLAs analysed in the West Bengal assembly elections of 2021 is 130.

Average assets of re-elected MLAs in 2016: The average assets of re-elected MLAs in 2016 was Rs 1.49 crore.

Average assets of re-elected MLAs in 2021: The average assets of re-elected MLAs in 2021 is Rs 2.55 crores.

Average growth in assets of re-elected MLAs from 2016 to 2021: The growth in average assets of re-elected MLAs is Rs 1.06 crore i.e. by 71%.