Atal Bihari Vajpayee's birth anniversary: Prez Kovind, PM Modi pay homage

New Delhi, Dec 25: President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several other leaders and ministers paid homage to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 94th birth anniversary. The leaders offered floral tribute to Vajpayee at his memorial Rashtriya Smriti Sthal in Delhi.

"Remembering our former Prime Minister and a true Indian statesman, Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee, on his birth anniversary. Atalji will always live on in the hearts and minds of the people of our country," President Kovind tweeted.

"Tributes to Atal Ji on his Jayanti. We reiterate our commitment towards creating the India he dreamt of," tweeted PM Modi.

हम सबके प्रिय, पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री स्वर्गीय अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी जी को उनकी जयंती पर शत-शत नमन।



Bharat Ratna and former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's birthday is being celebrated as Good Governance Day across the country today. Several programmes are being organised to mark the occasion.

Today the Smadhi of Atal Bihari Vajpayee's, Sadaiv Atal will also be dedicated to the Nation. Emphasizing Unity in Diversity, stones from various parts of country have been used in the construction of Samadhi near Rajghat in New Delhi.

Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry said in a release, the central Samadhi platform comprises of nine square blocks, capped with a Diya in the center. The number nine holds significance and represents the navarasas, navaratras and navagrahas. The placement of the nine square Samadhi is in a circular lotus shaped pattern.

Vajpayee was the first non-Congress leader to complete a 5-year term as India's Prime Minister. He was also the first Indian to address the United Nations in Hindi. Besides Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi, Vajpayee is the only Indian leader to take the Prime Minister's oath on three occasions. His political career aside, Vajpayee is remembered as a captivating orator and an empathetic poet.