Prez Murmu, PM Modi pay respects to Vajpayee on his fourth death anniversary

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Aug 16: President Draupadi Murmu, Vice President S Dhankhar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were among several dignitaries who paid tributes to former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his fourth death anniversary on Tuesday.

They were joined by several Union ministers and other leaders at 'Sadaiv Atal', the memorial to Vajpayee in the national capital, in paying respects to him.

Watch: PM Modi’s touching tribute Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Vajpayee served as India's prime minister thrice - briefly in 1996, from 1998 to 1999 and then for a full five-year term between 1999 and 2004. He was the first leader from the Bharatiya Janata Party to become the prime minister.

A member of the Bhartiya Janta Party, Vajpayee had joined the Quit India Movement in 1942 as a student leader. He was awarded India's highest civilian honour Bharat Ratna in 2015 on his birthday.

His birthday, December 25, was also declared as Good Governance Day by the Narendra Modi government.

#WATCH | Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu pays floral tribute to former Prime Minister #AtalBihariVajpayee on his death anniversary, at Sadaiv Atal. pic.twitter.com/044qWd9R6y — ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2022

#WATCH | Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays floral tribute to former Prime Minister #AtalBihariVajpayee on his death anniversary, at Sadaiv Atal. pic.twitter.com/FKBbnrhjbe — ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2022

#WATCH | Delhi: Former PM, late #AtalBihariVajpayee's foster daughter Namita Kaul Bhattacharya pays floral tribute at 'Sadaiv Atal', on his death anniversary today. pic.twitter.com/NOzmLqdZLC — ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2022

Delhi | Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh pay floral tributes to former Prime Minister #AtalBihariVajpayee on his death anniversary, at Sadaiv Atal. pic.twitter.com/x8ItJbRwVI — ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2022