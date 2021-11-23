UP govt likely to rename Yamuna Expressway after Atal Bihari Vajpayee

India

oi-Deepika S

Lucknow, Nov 23: Uttar Pradesh government is likely to rename the Yamuna Expressway after former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to make the announcement on November 25, at the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Noida International Airport in Jewar.

If renamed, the political slugfest over expressways in Uttar Pradesh is likely to intensify ahead of next year's assembly elections.

Uttar Pradesh is poised to become the only state in India to have five international airports, as Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of the Noida International Airport (NIA) in Jewar, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Uttar Pradesh on 25 November, 2021.

A special focus of this grand vision has been on the state of Uttar Pradesh (UP) that is witnessing the development of multiple new international airports including the recently inaugurated Kushinagar airport and the under construction international airport at Ayodhya.

This airport will be the second international airport to come up in Delhi NCR. It will help decongest the IGI Airport. It is strategically located and will serve the people of cities including Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Aligarh, Agra, Faridabad and neighbouring areas.

Story first published: Tuesday, November 23, 2021, 10:41 [IST]