    Raut hails Vajpayee, says 'Sabka saath, sabka vikas' slogan suits him

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Mumbai, Dec 25: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday hailed former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, saying that he was the only leader after Jawaharlal Nehru who was appreciated by people across the country, and added that the 'Sabka saath, sabka vikas' slogan truly suits him.

    Sanjay Raut

    Raut's statement was apparently targeted at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who had assumed office in 2014 with the motto of 'Sabka saath, sabka vikas' (collective efforts, inclusive growth).

    Speaking to reporters here, Raut said, "Atal Bihari Vajpayee played a pivotal role in cementing the Shiv Sena-BJP alliance. 'Sabka saath, sabka vikas' line truly suits him."

    The Sena MP was responding to a question related to Vajpayee on the late BJP leader's birth anniversary.

    "Vajpayee was the only second leader in India, who was appreciated across the country after Jawaharlal Nehru. May it be Nagaland or Puducherry, there were people who respected Vajpayee," he said.

