Mumbai Police record statement of witness Prabhakar Sail over allegation of extortion bid in Aryan Khan case

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan, two others get bail in drugs on cruise case

Aryan Khan gets bail: Here is how Bollywood celebrates the release of Shah Rukh Khan's son

India

oi-Prakash KL

Mumbai, Oct 28: Bollywood celebrities on Thursday expressed happiness over Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan getting bail in the high-profile drugs case.

A single bench of Justice N W Sambre granted bail to Aryan Khan, co-accused Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha, but the judge will pass the detailed order tomorrow evening.

Actor R Madhavan said as a parent he was pleased by the order. "Thank God. As a father I am so relieved .. ... May all good and positive things happen," he wrote.

Filmmaker Rahul Dholakia, who directed Shah Rukh Khan in "Raees" took to Twitter to share his happiness and wrote, "Finally! Bail granted! #AryanKhanDrugsCase Thank God!"

Without mentioning names, actor Sonu Sood tweeted in Hindi soon after the order pronounced the order, "When time does justice, it needs no witness."

Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta said he was "very happy" over Aryan Khan getting bail, but "upset" with the judiciary. "I'm very happy that Aryan Khan has gotten bail but also very upset with a system that kept a young man behind bars for more than 25 days for something he never did. That has to change," Gupta tweeted.

"God bless you and be strong Aryan Khan," the director further said.

Commenting on a news article headline 'Aryan Khan Gets Bail After 3 Weeks In Jail', actor Shruti Seth wrote it was "3 weeks of trauma".

Actor Swara Bhasker and filmmaker Sudhir Mishra also expressed their happiness.

Singer Mika tweeted, "Congratulations to #AryanKhan and to the other accused for getting bail. I'm so happy that it was finally granted, bro @iamsrk 'Bhagwan ke ghar mein der hai andher nahi'. You have contributed hugely to the fraternity. God bless both you and your family."

Aryan Khan, Merchant, and Dhamecha were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on October 3 and booked under relevant sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) for possession, consumption, sale/purchase of banned drugs, conspiracy, and abetment.