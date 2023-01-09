Who is Sadia Khan, the Pakistani actress linked to Shah Rukh's son Aryan Khan?

India

oi-Prakash KL

A photo of Pakistani actress Sadia Khan with Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan have triggered dating rumours.

Mumbai, Jan 09: Pakistani actress Sadia Khan is suddenly hitting the headlines after sharing a picture of her with Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan.

A section of media has speculated that Aryan is dating Sadia Khan. It was all started after she posted a throwback picture of them with a caption, "Throwback to the New Year's Eve." According to one report, she posted it as Instagram story, which will only appear for 24 hours. Hence, the photo is not found in her Instagram profile.

In the said photo, she has sported a black dress and a black overcoat. Whereas Aryan has donned in a maroon t-shirt and blue denims with a white jacket.

This picture was taken during a New Year party. The photo went viral after a self-proclaimed critic shared their photo with a caption, "Aryan Khan is looking so good with Pakistani actress Sadia Khan. They both were celebrating #NewYear together in Dubai."

NCB says Aryan Khan was deliberately targeted in drugs case, asks for action against Wankhede

Aryan Khan is looking so good with Pakistani actress Sadia Khan. They both were celebrating #NewYear together in Dubai. pic.twitter.com/DZgacWRVTo — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) January 7, 2023

Who is Sadia Khan?

It is unclear whether Aryan and Sadia are in a relationship. Both of them have not given clarification about it although he was earlier linked up with several other that includes actress Ananya Pandey.

Sadia is a model-turned-actress who shot to fame in a short period of time. She made her acting debut with 'Yariyan' serial in 2010. Since then, she was part of projects like 'Khuda Aur Mohabbat,' 'Laa', 'Khuda Aur Mohabbat 2', 'Shayad', etc. She had also worked in the movies like 'Dunno Y2... Life Is a Moment' and 'Abdullah: The Final Witness' and Pakistani film 'Abdullah: The Final Witness'.

Also, she had claimed some years back that she was in talks with a Bollywood production house for a film starring Akshay Kumar. "I was called to meet Akshay. It's an item song sort of thing for which I auditioned," a Pakistan website quoted (https://www.thenews.com.pk/magazine/instep-today/129554-Update-Sadia-Khan-on-her-Bollywood-debut) her as saying. However, later she claimed that it was not just a song, but a lead role for which she flew out to India.

"It's a lead role alongside Akshay in the film titled Ikka," Khan explained. "It's a very good role and I found the character attractive."

However, no such project has been materalised, yet. On the other hand, Aryan Khan is prepping up for his directorial debut. He had claimed on his Instagram account that he had completed the writing part. Or is he going to cast her in his flick? Only time will tell.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, January 9, 2023, 15:18 [IST]