YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022 Web-Stories IPL Winners List
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Sameer Wankhede blamed for shoddy probe in Aryan Khan case transferred

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, May 31: Former NCB official Sameer Wankhede who was handling the drugs on cruise case has been transferred to the Directorate General of Taxpayers Service in Chennai.

    After he was removed from the Mumbai drugs case in which Aryan Khan was arrested, he was sent to the Directorate General of Analytics and Risk Management in Mumbai.

    Sameer Wankhede blanked for shoddy probe in Aryan Khan case transferred
    Former NCB official Sameer Wankhede

    Wankhede was the Mumbai zonal chief of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) when he and others raided the cruise ship off the Mumbai coast last year. He has also faced allegations of submitting a fake caste certificate for a government job, reports had said last week.

    Last week, Aryan Khan was cleared in the case following which the Centre asked the Finance Ministry to act against Wankhede for his shoddy probe in the drugs case, while he was with the NCB.

    It was found that no videography was done during the search operation and there were lapses in analysing the contents of Khan's phone, since the chats do not link him to the case.

    Further there was no medical test done to prove the consumption of drugs and one of the witnesses even turned hostile. The witness had said that he was made to sign on blank papers.

    Comments

    More ARYAN KHAN News  

    Read more about:

    Aryan Khan Narcotic Control Bureau

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Desktop Bottom Promotion