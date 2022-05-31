Sameer Wankhede blamed for shoddy probe in Aryan Khan case transferred

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 31: Former NCB official Sameer Wankhede who was handling the drugs on cruise case has been transferred to the Directorate General of Taxpayers Service in Chennai.

After he was removed from the Mumbai drugs case in which Aryan Khan was arrested, he was sent to the Directorate General of Analytics and Risk Management in Mumbai.

Wankhede was the Mumbai zonal chief of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) when he and others raided the cruise ship off the Mumbai coast last year. He has also faced allegations of submitting a fake caste certificate for a government job, reports had said last week.

Last week, Aryan Khan was cleared in the case following which the Centre asked the Finance Ministry to act against Wankhede for his shoddy probe in the drugs case, while he was with the NCB.

It was found that no videography was done during the search operation and there were lapses in analysing the contents of Khan's phone, since the chats do not link him to the case.

Further there was no medical test done to prove the consumption of drugs and one of the witnesses even turned hostile. The witness had said that he was made to sign on blank papers.