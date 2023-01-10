Pak actress Sadia Khan breaks silence on dating rumours with Shah Rukh's son

Dubai, Jan 10: Pakistani actress Sadia Khan has broken her silence over the rumours which claimed that she was dating Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan.

She denies being in a relationship with Aryan Khan. "It is very strange how people are making up stories about myself and Aryan without knowing the full picture. There needs to be a limit to all that goes around in the name of news," UAE publication City Times quoted her as saying.

Talking about the viral picture, Sadia Khan said that they met on New Year's Eve and had a chat before taking a photo together. "This doesn't mean that we are dating. I am not the only one who took a picture with Aryan either; there were a few other people who clicked pictures and they also uploaded them, but somehow I am the one whose picture is floating around," she added.

Who is Sadia Khan, the Pakistani actress linked to Shah Rukh's son Aryan Khan?

The Pakistani actress has called all those speculations of their affair "baseless", but called him 'very sweet and extremely well-mannered' man. She added, "I deny all the rumours as baseless and I would say that Aryan is very sweet and an extremely well-mannered boy. So, please stop all these baseless rumours about us. Love and respect!"

It was all started after a photo of Sadia Khan with Aryan Khan surfaced online. In the said photo, she has sported a black dress and a black overcoat. Whereas Aryan has donned in a maroon t-shirt and blue denims with a white jacket.

Sadia is a model-turned-actress who shot to fame in a short period of time. She made her acting debut with 'Yariyan' serial in 2010. Since then, she was part of projects like 'Khuda Aur Mohabbat,' 'Laa', 'Khuda Aur Mohabbat 2', 'Shayad', etc. She had also worked in the movies like 'Dunno Y2... Life Is a Moment' and 'Abdullah: The Final Witness' and Pakistani film 'Abdullah: The Final Witness'.

Whereas Aryan Khan is gearing up for his directorial debut.

