Andhra Pradesh: Youth assaults girl in broad daylight, posts video online

In yet another shocking incident, three youth molested two girls in broad daylight in Prakasam district in Andhra Pradesh. In the video, the girls are seen objecting to the assault and trying to defend themselves while they are surrounded and groped by the assailants, who also filmed the act on their cellphone cameras and later put it on various social media platforms. The incident took place in the month of August.

Police have arrested the accused namely, Karthik, Pawan, and Sai after registering a case against them.

According to the local police, victim Devi is a student in a local degree college in the area. She and her friend were taken to an isolated place by three youth who molested both the friends and tried to rape Devi. They also filmed the whole incident. It is leanr that the main accused Karthik was the one who knew Devi from college and the two were reportedly in a relationship before. In order to take revenge o n her, Karthik incited his friends to attack the two friends and later got into the horrible act.

In the video, three youth were seen molesting and groping one of the girls. One accused even lifts her. While the girls are seen pleading with them to let them go, the youths are seen laughing and a few of them shooting the incident.

All the three accused have been apprehended by the police after being tracked down by the help of localities. It is learnt that among the three accused, two of them were studying in degree while one was pursuing Engineering.

