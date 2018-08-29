7th Pay Commission: Good news for these employees, CG employees still in limbo

New Delhi, Aug 29: The August 15 address was a major disappointment for Central Government employees awaiting good news regarding the 7th Pay Commission.

However these employees have some reason to cheer after they threatened to go on strike. A section of the teachers who were planning to go on strike over the various demands relating to the 7th Pay Commission have been assured that their grievances would be looked into.

Also Read | 7th Pay Commission latest news today: This big announcement coming in January 2019

Bihar's deputy chief minister, Sushil Modi had assured both the teaching and non-teaching staff would get the revised pay as per the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission. He also said that the state government had constituted a 3 member pay committee to look into the matter.

It may be recalled that HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar also said that the ministry's budget was increased to Rs 1.10 lakh crore in 2018-19 from Rs 63,000 crore in 2013-14, an increase of 70 per cent. The minister assured that money would be no bar if Patna University submits a proposal for its overall development.

Also Read | 7th Pay Commission jobs: Check vacancies pay scale and how to apply

Meanwhile there is still no concrete news on the 7th Pay Commission relating to the Central Government employees. There were talks that were held after Arun Jaitley returned as the Finance Minister, but they remained inconclusive. Sources say that unless the financial implications are not gauged, no decision can be taken. The government is trying its best to make some announcement regarding the 7th Pay Commission by January.