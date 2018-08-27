7th Pay Commission latest news today: This big announcement coming in January 2019

New Delhi, Aug 27: The latest 7th Pay Commission news today is that the government has begun discussions regarding a pay hike.

With Arun Jaitley back in the hot seat, several officials of the Union Finance Ministry have begun deliberations on the subject. Highly placed sources confirmed to OneIndia that the 7th Pay Commission would be the last.

Also Read | 7th Pay Commission jobs: Check vacancies pay scale and how to apply

This would mean in January 2019, the government would make a big announcement regarding the pay hike and more importantly the structure on which it would be based.

From January 2019 onwards, the government is contemplating announcing a yearly hike for Central Government employees. This would mean that the decision relating to the hikes would be based on several factors, which would include price rise among other things.

This would also ideally mean that the pay hike would go beyond what the 7th Pay Commission had fixed. The pay was fixed at Rs 18,000 and CG employees have been demanding an increase of up to Rs 26,000.

Also Read | 7th Pay Commission: Good news, 16 per cent hike announced for these employees

Meanwhile there were several major announcements made last week relating to the 7th Pay Commission. Let us take a look at what they were.

7th Pay Commission latest news today:

HRA of 23,000 staff in Puducherry has been hiked at a cost of Rs 6 cr every month.

16 per cent of basic pay has been cleared for those in Puducherry. Staff in Mahe, Yanam and Karaikal would get 8 per cent.

Tripura government has cleared the implementation of National Payment System (NPS). The demands for a 7th Pay Commission to be implemented have also been cleared.