  • search

7th Pay Commission latest news today: This big announcement coming in January 2019

Written By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    New Delhi, Aug 27: The latest 7th Pay Commission news today is that the government has begun discussions regarding a pay hike.

    7th Pay Commission latest news today: This big announcement coming in January 2019

    With Arun Jaitley back in the hot seat, several officials of the Union Finance Ministry have begun deliberations on the subject. Highly placed sources confirmed to OneIndia that the 7th Pay Commission would be the last.

    Also Read | 7th Pay Commission jobs: Check vacancies pay scale and how to apply

    This would mean in January 2019, the government would make a big announcement regarding the pay hike and more importantly the structure on which it would be based.

    From January 2019 onwards, the government is contemplating announcing a yearly hike for Central Government employees. This would mean that the decision relating to the hikes would be based on several factors, which would include price rise among other things.

    This would also ideally mean that the pay hike would go beyond what the 7th Pay Commission had fixed. The pay was fixed at Rs 18,000 and CG employees have been demanding an increase of up to Rs 26,000.

    Also Read | 7th Pay Commission: Good news, 16 per cent hike announced for these employees

    Meanwhile there were several major announcements made last week relating to the 7th Pay Commission. Let us take a look at what they were.

    7th Pay Commission latest news today:

    • HRA of 23,000 staff in Puducherry has been hiked at a cost of Rs 6 cr every month.
    • 16 per cent of basic pay has been cleared for those in Puducherry. Staff in Mahe, Yanam and Karaikal would get 8 per cent.
    • Tripura government has cleared the implementation of National Payment System (NPS). The demands for a 7th Pay Commission to be implemented have also been cleared.

    Read more about:

    seventh pay com seventh pay commission pay commission central government employees

    Story first published: Monday, August 27, 2018, 7:10 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 27, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue