7th Pay Commission jobs: Check vacancies pay scale and how to apply

7th pay commission pay matrix

Junior Technical Officer: Level-7 in the pay matrix as per 7th CPC.

Junior Scientific Officer (Biology): Level-7 in the pay matrix as per 7th CPC.

Scientist ‘B' (Physics): Level-10 in the pay matrix as per 7th CPC.

Deputy Legislative Counsel: Level-12 in the pay matrix as per 7th CPC.

Chemist and Metallurgist, Railway Board: Level-11 in the pay matrix as per 7th CPC.

Principal Officer (Engineering) cum-Joint Director General (Technical): Level-14 in the pay matrix as per 7th CPC.

Lecturer (Medical Laboratory Technology): Selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 15,600 to Rs 39,100, along with a grade pay of Rs 5,400.

Vice-Principal/Asst Inspector of Training/Industrial Liaison Officer: Level-10 in the pay matrix as per 7th CPC.

Posts and vacancies

Junior Technical Officer: 3

Junior Scientific Officer (Biology): 2

Scientist ‘B' (Physics): 2

Deputy Legislative Counsel(Grade-III of Indian Legal Service): 4

Chemist and Metallurgist, Railway Board: 7

Principal Officer (Engineering) cum-Joint Director General (Technical): 1

Lecturer (Medical Laboratory Technology): 9

Vice-Principal/Asst. Inspector of Training/Industrial Liaison Officer: 6

Educational qualification

Junior Technical Officer: Aspirants must have completed Bachelor of Technology (oil technology) or Bachelor of Engineering (oil technology) from a recognised university or institute or Bachelor's degree in science with post-graduate diploma in sugar technology from a recognised university or institute.

Junior Scientific Officer (Biology): Candidates should hold a master's degree in botany/ zoology/ microbiology/ biotechnology with botany or zoology as one of the subjects at Bachelor of Science level. Biochemistry with botany or zoology as one of the subjects at Bachelor of Science level. Physical anthropology with botany or zoology as one of the subjects at Bachelor of Science level. Forensic science with botany or zoology as one of the subjects at Bachelor of Science level. Genetics with botany or zoology as one of the subjects at Bachelor of Science level from a recognised university or equivalent.

Scientist ‘B' (Physics): Candidates must hold a master's degree in physics/ applied physics/ biophysics/ Bachelor of Engineering (civil/ electrical/ mechanical/ electronics/ telecommunication/ computer science/ instrumentation)/ forensic science with physics as one of the subjects at Bachelor of Science level from a recognised university.

Deputy Legislative Counsel: Aspirants must hold a degree in law from a recognised university or equivalent. They should also have been a member of a state judicial service for a period of not less than ten years or should have held a superior post in the legal department of a state for a period of not less than ten years or a should be a central government staff or possess a master's degree in law with teaching or research experience.

Chemist and Metallurgist, Railway Board: Candidates should hold a degree in metallurgical engineering from a recognised university or have pursued Bachelor of Science in metallurgical engineering from a recognised university.

Principal Officer (Engineering) cum-Joint Director General (Technical: Candidates must hold a certificate of competency of marine engineer officer class-I and a certificate of competency of extra first class engineer Or Post Graduate Diploma in maritime operation and management and 12 years of experience in survey and inspection of foreign going merchant ships and equipments on board such ships or M.Sc degree in maritime affairs.

Lecturer (Medical Laboratory Technology): Candidates must hold a master's degree in medical laboratory technology with first class or equivalent from a recognised university/ institution or MBBS degree with 55 per cent marks or equivalent from a recognised university/ institution.

Vice-Principal/Asst. Inspector of Training/Industrial Liaison Officer: Aspirants must hold a degree in mechanical/ electrical/ civil engineering/ technology of a recognised university or equivalent.

Age limit

Junior Technical Officer: Candidates should not exceed 30 years of age.

Junior Scientific Officer (Biology): Candidates should not exceed 30 years of age.

Scientist ‘B' (Physics): The age of candidates should not exceed 35 years.

Deputy Legislative Counsel: The age of candidates should not exceed 50 years.

Chemist and Metallurgist, Railway Board: The age of candidates should not exceed 40 years.

Principal Officer (Engineering) cum-Joint Director General (Technical): Candidates should not exceed age of 50 years.

Lecturer (Medical Laboratory Technology): Candidates should not exceed age of 35 years.

Vice-Principal/Asst. Inspector of Training/Industrial Liaison Officer: Candidates should not exceed age of 30 years.

For 7th Pay Commission linked jobs, candidates can also find more details on upsc.gov.in.