    Has the Election Commission been biased towards Modi and Shah

    The Election Commission of India has an unenviable job of not only organising elections in one of the largest democracies in the world, but also ensuring that the entire process is free and fair.

    However, several political parties have accused the Election Commission of India (ECI) of ignoring the alleged violations of the model code by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The commission's inaction on the complaints against Modi and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Amit Shah, the Indian National Congress (INC) has created flutter.

    Did Prime Minister Narendra Modi break election rules by addressing the nation on an anti-satellite test recently? Is it right to have a channel dedicated to the leader? Can the country's armed forces be called "Modi's soldiers"?

    Has the Election Commission of India supposed to ensure free and fair elections failed to do its job? What is your take?

    Story first published: Tuesday, April 30, 2019, 9:00 [IST]
