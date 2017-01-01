বাংলা
| Debates
Debates News
Debate: Will Lingayat's demand for a separate religion help Congress in Karnataka?
Debate: Did JD(S) and BSP forge alliance to defeat Congress?
Debate: Will Rahul's 'temple-run' help Congress in Karnataka?
CAPTION THIS! Why is Rahul Gandhi buying groundnuts?
DEBATE: Punjab drug menace - a glaring truth
DEBATE: Manipur elections: Who will prevail when Irom Sharmila and Okram Ibobi face off?
DEBATE: UP assembly election 2017: Will demonetisation affect BJP's chances?
DEBATE: Punjab assembly elections 2017: Will Kejriwal manage to win 'the land of five rivers'?
UP assembly election 2017: BJP to be a big winner?
