Rajiv didn’t holiday on INS Virat say veterans: Should Modi apologise?

Debates

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, May 10: After Prime Minister Narendra Modi kicked off a controversy on 8 May, claiming that former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi used INS Viraat a 'personal taxi' in 1988, several senior veterans naval officers, who were commanding and aboard the INS Viraat at the time, including then Chief of Southern Naval Command Admiral L Ramdas (Retd), have refuted PM' claims.

Modi had trained his guns at Gandhi family and said that Rajiv Gandhi, during his tenure as prime minister, used Indian Navy's aircraft career INS Viraat to go for a vacation. The Prime Minister, in his speech, was referring to the infamous Lakshadweep vacation took by Gandhi family in 1987.

Responding to PM Modi's claims, then Flag officer Commanding in Chief, Southern Naval Command Admiral L Ramdas (retd) issued a statement, confirming that there were no foreigners present on board and only three members from the Gandhi family were on the carrier.

Ramdas, who later went on to become the Navy Chief, further reiterated that there were no parties held on the carrier, apart from the dinner that was hosted for Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi by the crew on his last day aboard INS Viraat.

If INS Viraat indeed was not used as a 'Personal Taxi' by Rajiv Gandhi, should Modi apologise?