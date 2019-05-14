  • search
    From cloud to email in 1987, what has happened to Narendra Modi?

    A controversy has now erupted over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's comments in a television interview in which he said that he sent an email in 1987-88.

    In a video clip that is circulating wildly on social media, PM Modi says that he used a digital camera in 1997-88 to click a colour photo of LK Advani, adding that he used email at the time to send the photo to the national capital.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    "First time I used digital camera in 1987 or 1988... then a handful of people had email. At one of the public meetings of (LK) Advani ji in Gujarat's Viramgam, I had a digital camera. I took a photo of Advani Ji and transmitted it to Delhi. He was surprised and said how did my colour photo appear today," PM Modi said in the interview to News Nation.

    The Prime Minister was fact-checked by many who pointed out that email facilities were not available until 1995. The first digital camera, was sold by Nikon in 1987 and commercial emails were introduced in 1990-95 and the email facilities were not available until 1995.

    It's in the same interview that Modi had earlier claimed his suggestion about a cloud cover shielding Indian Air Force planes from enemy radars had emboldened confused military experts to go ahead with the Balakot air strikes.

    Now, references to digital cameras and email by Modi have shovelled more fuel into the controversy, raging on social media. What has happened to Narendra Modi?

    Story first published: Tuesday, May 14, 2019, 8:41 [IST]
