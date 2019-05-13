Is the voter bored? Why was the turnout so low in Uttar Pradesh?

Debates

oi-Madhuri Adnal

The sixth and penultimate phase of the 2019 Lok Sabha election, got over amid violence in West Bengal on Sunday in which over 63 per cent turnout was recorded in 59 seats across six states and the national capital. The poll percentage for this phase showed a drop since 2014 when it was 63.67 per cent.

While in Uttar Pradesh, where 14 Lok Sabha seats were at stake, recorded just 54.12% polling - the lowest among the seven states and union territories that went to polls. SP president Akhilesh Yadav and Maneka Gandhi are in the fray in the state that sends 80 members to Lok Sabha.

The BJP faces a tough challenge that the SP has forged an alliance with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). It is a triangular contest between the BJP, the SP-BSP alliance, and Congress in some seats.

These figures are statistically far more significant than the voter were bored. If not, then why was the turnout so low in Uttar Pradesh?