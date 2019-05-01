Did Modi deserve a clean chit for ‘majority is minority’ comment

The Election Commission has given a clean chit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his April 1st speech at Wardha. While referring to Rahul Gandhi's decision to also contest from Kerala's Wayanad constituency, PM Modi had said the Congress was taking "refuge in areas where the majority is in minority".

The Congress had alleged that the prime minister had, in this speech of 1 April, made some "hateful, vile and divisive" remarks against party president Rahul Gandhi and tried to spread hate for electoral gains.

Commission is of the considered view that in this matter no such violation has been noticed," the commission's order, delivered almost a month after Prime Minister Modi's speech.

The poll panel's decision comes days after the opposition accused EC of ostensible "hands-off policy", when it comes to Modi violating the election code of conduct, seems to have led the duo to take this "silence" as a "tacit stamp of approval or endorsement".

Did Modi deserve a clean chit for 'majority is minority' comment? What's your take?