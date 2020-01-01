  • search
    Night of Shame: Several girls molested during new year celebrations at Koramanagala

    Bengaluru, Jan 01: As the horrors of New Year's Eve mass molestation 2017 still haunts the streets of Bengaluru, but the city's unruly mob remains unfazed, even with the correctional measures taken by the Bengaluru Police.

    Representational Image

    On this New Year night, the city experienced similar instances where women were allegedly molested by the crowd on the streets of Koramangala. Senior police officials including Bengaluru Southeast DCP Isha Pant visited the spot and had also interacted with victims. She also directed the officials go through the CCTV footage to identify the miscreants.

    In yet another incident, according to a leading daily at around 12.15 am on Wednesday, a youth was found bleeding from the mouth and with cut injuries on his nose by police patrolling on Residence Road.

      Meanwhile, in Brigade road, police had set up separate lanes on the right side of Brigade Road to ensure the safety of women and children who were visiting MG Road.

      The separate lane plan was mooted in 2017 after many women complained of being molested during New Year celebrations on Brigade Road and MG Road.

