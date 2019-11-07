Mother cuts off 3-month-old son's tongue and throws him in river

Bengaluru

oi-Mousumi Dash

Chikkamagaluru, Nov 07: A bizarre and a tragic incident in Karnataka will send a shiver up and down your spine. A 28-year-old woman from Chikkmagaluru, Karnataka allegedly cut the tongue of her 3-months-old child and threw him in a river, the police said on Thursday.

Reportedly, the accused has been identified as Kamala.

A strange fact came out from the accused that she allegedly killed her son as he was crying. The incident came to light on Wednesday.

After, the residents of Bettadavarakere village of Chikkamagaluru on Wednesday spotted a baby floating in the Bhadra river. The residents informed the police about the incident.

Later, on the same day, the Tavarekere Police reached the spot and fished out the body of the three-month-old deceased infant from the river.

According to the primary investigation, it is revealed that on Tuesday night, Tejas (deceased infant) was crying as he was not well. His mother Kamala took him to the Bhadra river, and cut off his tongue and threw him in the river.

On the next day, Kamala told the police that her child was missing. The police then asked Kamala to come to the police station to identify the body that they had found in the river.

Following this, Kamala went to the police station and identified the deceased as her son. Finally, she confessed to the crime and was arrested by the police. The cops registered a case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against Kamala.