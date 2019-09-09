  • search
    1 yr old falls out of car in Kerala, video goes viral

    Munnar, Sep 09: A video on social media that has grabbed the attention is of a one-year-old girl child who falls out of a moving car in Munnar region of Idukki district on Sunday night.

    1 yr old falls out of car in Kerala, video goes viral
    Fortunately, the infant was later rescued and handed over to the parents.

    The video was captured on the CCTV surveillance cameras.

    The video shows a car passes from the empty road on Sunday night at around 9:43 pm. As the car passes away an infant was seen crawling on the middle of the road.

    Soon the video was posted on social media.

    Story first published: Monday, September 9, 2019, 13:43 [IST]
