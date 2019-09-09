1 yr old falls out of car in Kerala, video goes viral

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

Munnar, Sep 09: A video on social media that has grabbed the attention is of a one-year-old girl child who falls out of a moving car in Munnar region of Idukki district on Sunday night.

Fortunately, the infant was later rescued and handed over to the parents.

The video was captured on the CCTV surveillance cameras.

#WATCH Kerala: A one-year-old child falls out of a moving car in Munnar region of Idukki district. The girl child was later rescued and handed over to the parents. (08.09.2019) pic.twitter.com/tlI7DtsgxU — ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2019

The video shows a car passes from the empty road on Sunday night at around 9:43 pm. As the car passes away an infant was seen crawling on the middle of the road.

Earthquake shakes up J&K, Chamba and areas of Pak

Soon the video was posted on social media.