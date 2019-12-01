  • search
    Karnataka SSLC Time Table 2020

    Bengaluru, Dec 01: The Karnataka SSLC Time Table 2020 has been released. The same is also available on the official website.

    The exams would begin on March 27 2020 and will end on April 9 2020. You can find the time table below. More details are available on http://kseeb.kar.nic.in/index.asp.

    March 27: First Language

    March 30: Science, Political Science, Karnataka/Hindustani music

    April 1: Second Language

    April 3: Third Language/ NSQF Exm subjects

    April 4: Elements of mechanical and electrical engineering, engineering graphic, elements of electronic engineering, elements of computer science, economics

    April 7: Mathematics, sociology

    April 9: Social Science

    Story first published: Sunday, December 1, 2019, 8:30 [IST]
