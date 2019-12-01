Keep youself updated with latestBengaluru News
Karnataka SSLC Time Table 2020
Bengaluru, Dec 01: The Karnataka SSLC Time Table 2020 has been released. The same is also available on the official website.
The exams would begin on March 27 2020 and will end on April 9 2020. You can find the time table below. More details are available on http://kseeb.kar.nic.in/index.asp.
March 27: First Language
March 30: Science, Political Science, Karnataka/Hindustani music
April 1: Second Language
April 3: Third Language/ NSQF Exm subjects
April 4: Elements of mechanical and electrical engineering, engineering graphic, elements of electronic engineering, elements of computer science, economics
April 7: Mathematics, sociology
April 9: Social Science