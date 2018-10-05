  • search

Bengaluru: BBMP Deputy Mayor Ramila Umashankar dies due to cardiac arrest

    Bengaluru, Oct 5: BBMP Deputy Mayor Ramila Umashankar, who was elected post only last week, passed away on Friday morning. She was 44-years-old.

    The cause of her death is suspected to be cardiac arrest. What has come as a shock to those close to her is that she was fine on Thursday evening. Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy expressed profound grief over the death of Umashankar.

    "Deeply saddened to hear of the demise of Deputy Mayor Rameela Umashankar. She had actively participated with us at the Namma Metro flagging off event just yesterday. She was a dedicated social worker and committed party worker. It's shocking to learn that she is no more with us," Kumaraswamy tweeted.

    Reports say that she was rushed to Chord Road hospital by her family members after she complained of uneasiness.

    A DH report quoting a source close to Umashankar's family said that she died on her way to the hospital.

    She was a JDS leader from the Kaveripura ward.

