What is single-use plastic and why it needs to be curbed?

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 29: In one of its most important measures to curb the use of plastic in cities and villages, the Central is likely to announce a ban on single-use plastic from October 2nd.

In his is speech on India's Independence Day PM Narendra Modi mentioned about ban on single-use plastic. The centre plans to launch a massive initiative by banning six items by October 2nd and aim at scrapping such plastic by 2022.

India may ban use of plastic bags, cups, plates, small bottles, straws and certain types of sachets.

Why curbing plastic use is need of the hour?

What is single-use plastic.

Single-use plastics, or disposable plastics, are used only once before they are thrown away or recycled. These items are things like plastic bags, straws, coffee stirrers, soda, containers, cups, cutlery, water bottles and most food packaging.

Across the world 1-13% plastic items are recycled, the rest is not disposable! Petroleum based disposable plastic is very difficult to recycle and needs to be added new virgin material and chemicals to recycle it.

Petroleum based plastic products are not biodegradable and usually gets buried in land or goes into small water bodies and finally reach the ocean.

As most of this plastic is not biodegradable over a period of time it breaks and releases toxic chemicals which makes its way into food and water supplies. The result being they are affecting the human body and also choking the environment.

We produce millions of tons of plastic every year most of which is not biodegradable, hence is in our planets interest to use less plastic.

Centre's decision to ban single-use plastic is a commendable effort and hopefully will help us in moving towards sustainable products.