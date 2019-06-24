  • search
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    RRB NTPC Admit Card 2019 updates: Further delay expected in conduct of exams

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, June 24: The RRB NTPC Admit Card 2019 will be released 10 days prior t the examinations. The same once released will be available on the official website.

    The admit card would be released ten days before the examination. Board officials say that they are yet to fix the exam date. As per the schedule the exams should be conducted between June and September 2019. Once the exam dates are decided, the admit card would be released ten days prior to that. There could be a delay of at least three to four months before the exam dates are finalised.

    RRB NTPC Admit Card 2019 updates: Further delay expected in conduct of exams

    Candidates who have applied for the 35,000 vacancies continue to wait for the exam schedule since March after the NTPC registration process was held.

    Once the admit card is released, the candidates will either get an SMS or email. It would however not be sent by post. In case any of the candidates do not get the call letter on mail or sms due to failure in delivery, they are advised to check the official websites. The full list of official websites region wise are provided below for your convenience.

    There has been a lot of speculation and this led to the chairman of the RRB Guwahati questioning reports about predicting dates even before the final exam schedule has been released.

    The board has not decided on the date of the exam. In this context how can anyone predict the date when the admit cards will be released, asked Chadrajit Saikia. The exam will be conducted for 10 to 15 days.

    The hall ticket will be available four days prior to the scheduled date. Candidates will have to download it from the region based websites.

    RRB NTPC Admit Card 2019: Websites to download

    • RRB Guwahati: www.rrbguwahati.gov.in
    • RRB Jammu: www.rrbjammu.nic.in
    • Kolkata: www.rrbkolkata.gov.in
    • Malda: www.rrbmalda.gov.in
    • Mumbai: www.rrbmumbai.gov.in
    • Muzaffarpur: www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in
    • Patna: www.rrbpatna.gov.in
    • Ranchi: www.rrbranchi.gov.in
    • Secunderabad: www.rrbsecunderabad.nic.in
    • Ahmedabad: www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in
    • Ajmer: www.rrbajmer.gov.in
    • Allahabad: www.rrbald.gov.in
    • Bangalore: www.rrbbnc.gov.inBhopal: www.rrbbpl.nic.in
    • Bhubaneshwar: www.rrbbbs.gov.in
    • Bilaspur: www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in
    • Chandigarh: www.rrbcdg.gov.in
    • Chennai: www.rrbchennai.gov.in
    • Gorakhpur: www.rrbguwahati.gov.in
    • Siliguri: www.rrbsiliguri.org
    • Thiruvananthapuram: www.rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    rrb admit card

    Story first published: Monday, June 24, 2019, 7:41 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 24, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue