Nagaland State Lotteries Result: Winning number of Dear EagleEvening draw

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 26: The Nagaland State Lotteries result will be declared today. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

The draw today will be held at 8 pm. Below you can check the winning numbers of the Dear eagle Evening lottery result held on September 25. The September 26 result once declared will be available on www.nagalandlotteries.com.

Nagaland State Lottery: Dear Eagle Evening results:

1st Prize 50 Lakhs/- 69C 96623 90C 81800

(including Super Prize Amt)

Cons. Prize 1000/- 96623 81800 (REMAINING ALL SERIALS)

2nd Prize 9000/-

05524 08397 11081 17930 18354 28662 32199 53433 71110 98298

3rd Prize 500/-

0411 1113 1900 2607 3939 4523 5976 6446 6604 8198

4th Prize 250/-

0635 1525 1603 1607 2357 3978 4385 8411 8912 9199

5th Prize 120/-

0048 0936 1489 2786 3940 4955 6162 7026 7733 8772

0060 0958 1510 2851 3974 5171 6271 7093 7822 8945

0161 0986 1534 2911 4099 5294 6422 7271 7838 9004

0241 1104 1813 2986 4131 5331 6526 7323 7864 9010

0266 1157 1879 3021 4161 5733 6640 7373 7917 9024

0277 1217 1948 3055 4201 5764 6670 7385 8207 9101

0366 1220 2393 3089 4266 5850 6906 7400 8444 9441

0368 1243 2477 3413 4323 5854 6915 7488 8531 9454

0482 1454 2654 3584 4436 5904 6941 7544 8647 9550

0583 1485 2784 3746 4483 6066 7001 7572 8670 9756