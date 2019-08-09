  • search
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    LIC HFL recruitment 2019: Dates of qualifying exam details here

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 09: Vacancies for the LIC HFL recruitment 2019 have been announced. More details are available on the official website.

    A total of 300 posts will be filled through this recruitment. In order to be eligible candidates will have to appear for an online examination which is scheduled to be conducted on October 9 2019 and October 10 2019.

    LIC HFL recruitment 2019: Dates of qualifying exam details here

    The vacancies are for the posts of Assistant, associate and assistant managers.Those applying should have a graduation and should have secured at least 55 per cent marks for the post of assistant. For associates, it should be 60 per cent and for assistant manager the applicant must have a PG degree or two year full time diploma with 60 per cent marks. More details are available on lichousing.com.

    LIC HFL Recruitment 2019: Vacancy details:

    Total number of vacancies: 300

    Assistant Manager: 100 posts

    Associate: 75 posts

    Assistant: 125 posts

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    lic recruitment

    Story first published: Friday, August 9, 2019, 7:08 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 9, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue