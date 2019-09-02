JEE Main 2020 important dates

New Delhi, Sep 02: The JEE Main 2020 process begins today. More details are available on the official website.

The admission to the various engineering and technological colleges will begin from September 2 onwards.

The April edition registration will begin from February 7 onwards. The first edition of JEE Main 2020 will be organised from January 6 to 11. The notification once released will be available on jeemain.nic.in.

JEE Main 2020: Important dates:

JEE Main January Registration: Sep 02 to Sep 30 2019

Admit card: Dec 6 2019

Exam date: Jan 6 to 11 2020

Result: January 31 2020