    ICAR Entrance Exam result date released

    New Delhi, Mar 02: The ICAR Entrance Exam Registration has begun. The same is available on the official website.

    The exam will be conducted by the NTA or National Testing Agency on June 1. This is the 25th edition of the ICAR entrance exam and the second one to be conducted by the NTA.

    The registration window will be open until March 31 and candidates will be given one chance to edit their application forms. The option to edit the forms will be open between April 25 and May 2 2020. The results of the entrance exam will be declared on June 15 2020. Candidates can apply on this link https://icar.nta.nic.in/WebInfo/Public/Home.aspx.

    Story first published: Monday, March 2, 2020, 16:36 [IST]
