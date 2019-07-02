  • search
    ICAR AIEEA results 2019 to be declared in 15 days, answer key soon

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, July 02: The ICAR AIEEA results 2019 will be declared soon. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

    The NTA ICAR had organised the entrance exam for UG and PG courses offered in various agriculture universities. The official notification says that the NTA ICAR answer key 2019 will be declared soon.

    The results are expected to be declared on July 17. The entrance exam was a computer based test and a total of 2,36,931candidates had registered for UG ICAR AIEEA while 31,486 candidates had filled forms for PG ICAR AIEEA. 8,374 candidates registered for ICAR's JRF and SRF exam. The answer key and result once released will be available on ntaicar.nic.in.

    Story first published: Tuesday, July 2, 2019, 8:52 [IST]
